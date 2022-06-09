Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 8th (ATHX, ATNM, AVO, AVPT, BLZE, BNTC, BOWL, BSIG, CABA, CCNE)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 8th:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Get Athersys Inc alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. Actinium’s lead application for their ARCs is targeted conditioning, which is intended to selectively deplete a patient’s disease or cancer cells and certain immune cells prior to a BMT or Bone Marrow Transplant, Gene Therapy or Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) such as CAR-T to enable engraftment of these transplanted cells with minimal toxicities. With their ARC approach, they seek to improve patient outcomes and access to these potentially curative treatments by eliminating or reducing the non-targeted chemotherapy that is used for conditioning in standard practice currently. Their lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) is being studied in the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia (SIERRA) trial for BMT conditioning. The SI “

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mission Produce Inc. sources, produces, packs, distributes and markets avocados principally in the United States and internationally. Its operating segments consists Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. The company serves retail, wholesale and foodservice customers. Mission Produce Inc. is based in Oxnard, California. “

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Backblaze Inc. provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications and more. Backblaze Inc. is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Context Therapeutics Inc. is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.