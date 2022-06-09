Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ABC, ADBE, ALDX, AVT, BASE, BJRI, BLCO, BLMN, BMI, BROS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price target cut by Cowen Inc from $171.00 to $170.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $171.00 to $170.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $600.00 to $550.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $600.00 to $550.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $21.00 to $26.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $50.25.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $21.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $109.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $90.00 to $80.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $236.00 to $284.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $49.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$32.00 to C$37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$37.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $202.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vinci (EPA:DG) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €69.50 ($74.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $88.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €74.00 ($79.57) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $355.00 to $326.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $143.00.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €23.50 ($25.27) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $102.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $93.00.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €33.00 ($35.48) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00.

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $352.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $250.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $154.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $205.00 to $187.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $158.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $150.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $230.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $335.00 to $345.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

freenet (FRA:FNTN) was given a €27.50 ($29.57) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $70.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.40 ($2.58) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.50 ($2.69) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $78.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $6.50 to $4.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $104.00 to $70.00.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $289.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $375.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $51.00.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €3.40 ($3.66) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $21.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $55.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $8.50. They currently have a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $107.00 to $98.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc. from $107.00 to $98.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $86.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.75. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC to C$77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $30.00.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.25 to $11.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $3.00.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $11.50 to $10.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $55.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $125.00 to $110.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $137.00 to $164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$58.00 to C$63.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $102.00 to $97.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $52.00.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $87.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $465.00 to $490.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $34.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.50. They currently have a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 150 ($1.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $7.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $18.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $101.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $121.00 to $106.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $120.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

