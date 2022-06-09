Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ALDX, ASO, ASPN, AVO, BBCP, BMRC, COP, CPB, CPNG, CTT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $11.00.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $55.00.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target raised by Stephens to $17.00.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $10.00.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $36.00.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Societe Generale to $127.00.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $43.00.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $17.00.
CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $11.50.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price raised by Stephens to $40.00.
CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $45.00.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $72.00.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $64.00.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $145.00.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $8.00.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $55.00.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $11.00.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $360.00.
Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $6.00.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $6.00.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group to $24.00.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $100.00.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $100.00.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $245.00.
Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $13.00.
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00.
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $40.00.
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $85.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $78.00.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $55.00.
PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $49.00.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.00.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $122.00.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $12.00.
Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $27.00.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $305.00.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $137.00.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $124.00.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $145.00.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.
Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.50.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $49.00.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $77.00.
Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $10.00.
