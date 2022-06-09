Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ALDX, ASO, ASPN, AVO, BBCP, BMRC, COP, CPB, CPNG, CTT)

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $11.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $72.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target raised by Stephens to $17.00.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $10.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $36.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Societe Generale to $127.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $43.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $17.00.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $11.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price raised by Stephens to $40.00.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $45.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $72.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $64.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $8.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $11.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $360.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $6.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $6.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group to $24.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $100.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $100.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $245.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $13.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $40.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $85.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $78.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $49.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.00.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $122.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $12.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $27.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $305.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $137.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $124.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $145.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $49.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $77.00.

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $10.00.

