Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (ALDX, ASO, ASPN, AVO, BBCP, BMRC, COP, CPB, CPNG, CTT)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $11.00.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

had its price target increased by Cowen Inc. to $72.00.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) had its price target raised by Stephens to $17.00.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $10.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $36.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target increased by Societe Generale to $127.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $43.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. to $17.00.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $11.50.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price raised by Stephens to $40.00.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG to $40.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $45.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $72.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $64.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $32.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI to $145.00.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $8.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $11.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI to $360.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler to $6.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson to $20.00.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $6.00.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group to $24.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research to $100.00.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum to $100.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $245.00.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its target price lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $13.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $17.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG to $40.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $130.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $85.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $78.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG to $55.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler to $49.00.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.00.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $9.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $37.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $122.00.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $12.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG to $27.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $305.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. to $137.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG to $124.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG to $145.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to $21.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI to $65.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by Cowen Inc. to $49.00.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $135.00.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to $77.00.

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG to $10.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.