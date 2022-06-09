Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH):

6/6/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Delcath Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

5/29/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Delcath Systems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,821. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.56. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 764.84% and a negative return on equity of 246.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,424 shares in the company, valued at $144,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 23,400 shares of company stock worth $136,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCTH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $661,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

