Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 8th (AMD, AMPL, CFLT, DIOD, DOMA, DSGX, ESALY, ESCA, ESQ, ESSA)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of. Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doma Holdings Inc. is using machine intelligence and its proprietary technology solutions for real estate closing experience for current and prospective homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. Doma Holdings Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. V, is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fathom Holdco LLC provides an on-demand digital manufacturing platforms in North America, serving the comprehensive product development and low- to mid-volume manufacturing needs. Fathom Holdco LLC, formerly known as Altimar Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

