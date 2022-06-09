Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marker Therapeutics (MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRKR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Marker Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

5/28/2022 – Marker Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

5/27/2022 – Marker Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $1.50.

5/21/2022 – Marker Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

5/20/2022 – Marker Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.60. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $3.65.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

