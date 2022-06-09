Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mustang Bio (MBIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) recently:

6/7/2022 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/26/2022 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

5/23/2022 – Mustang Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.

5/20/2022 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mustang Bio by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Mustang Bio by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 758,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,754,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after buying an additional 736,952 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 192,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 168,416 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

