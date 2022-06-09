Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mustang Bio (MBIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ: MBIO) recently:
- 6/7/2022 – Mustang Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 5/26/2022 – Mustang Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
- 5/23/2022 – Mustang Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00.
- 5/20/2022 – Mustang Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ MBIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.78.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
