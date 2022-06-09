Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2022 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.64) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 574 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 617 ($7.73).

5/27/2022 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 574 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 617 ($7.73).

5/26/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/11/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/5/2022 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

4/26/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

RMV stock traded down GBX 6.73 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 569.47 ($7.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,324. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.76.

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,014.14).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

