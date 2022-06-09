Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

Rightmove (LON: RMV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/1/2022 – Rightmove had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 610 ($7.64) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 574 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 617 ($7.73).
- 5/27/2022 – Rightmove was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 574 ($7.19) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 617 ($7.73).
- 5/26/2022 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/11/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – Rightmove had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
- 5/5/2022 – Rightmove had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 4/26/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 4/14/2022 – Rightmove had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
RMV stock traded down GBX 6.73 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 569.47 ($7.14). The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,324. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Rightmove plc has a 1-year low of GBX 518.50 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 600.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.76.
In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.22), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,014.14).
