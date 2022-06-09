iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

