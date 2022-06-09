ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. ironSource also reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IS. BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of ironSource by 57.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,644,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,014,000 after buying an additional 8,644,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,564 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ironSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,879,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ironSource by 256.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

IS stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

