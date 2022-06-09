Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Purchases 75,000 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 75,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,111.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ISR stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. 178,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,108. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.89.
Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Isoray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.