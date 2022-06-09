Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CEO Lori A. Woods Purchases 75,000 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CEO Lori A. Woods purchased 75,000 shares of Isoray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $22,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,111.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ISR stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Thursday. 178,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,108. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Isoray by 61.8% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Isoray by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

