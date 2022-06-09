ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Upgraded to Buy at Mizuho

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
ITOCY stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.40. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $69.62.
ITOCHU Company Profile (Get Rating)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
