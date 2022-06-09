ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. ITV has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $19.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.