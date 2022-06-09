J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 102,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.49.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
About J.Jill (Get Rating)
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J.Jill (JILL)
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.