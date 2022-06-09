J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Announces Earnings Results

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65, Fidelity Earnings reports. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. J.Jill updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JILL traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 102,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,447. J.Jill has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J.Jill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J.Jill by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in J.Jill by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill (Get Rating)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.