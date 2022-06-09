J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $124.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.67.

NYSE SJM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $127.25. 992,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,626. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.28.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Natixis purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 144.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

