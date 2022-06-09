J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.87.

JSAIY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 230 ($2.88) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

JSAIY opened at $11.15 on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

