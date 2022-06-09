Jabil (JBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 16th. Analysts expect Jabil to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jabil stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

