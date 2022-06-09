Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $197.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jack Henry & Associates is benefiting from its solid momentum across Core, Payments, and Complementary segments. Moreover, growing adoption of these solutions is driving its top-line growth. Further, rising data processing and hosting fees are accelerating services and support revenues. Also, growing Jack Henry digital revenues are contributing well. Additionally, hike in remittance fees and growth in card processing transaction volumes are tailwinds. Also, Paycheck Protection Program lending line remains a major positive for processing revenues. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising headcounts and personnel costs are weighing on margin expansion. Also, increasing expenses related to the card processing platform are concerns. Further, coronavirus headwinds are overhangs.”

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.89.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.92. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $35,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.