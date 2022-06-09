Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 30.29%.

JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

