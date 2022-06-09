Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $122.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JACK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.35.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 36.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after buying an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,254,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,580,000 after buying an additional 207,183 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
