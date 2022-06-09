Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $78.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.
JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.
JACK opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.
Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
