Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Lowered to $78.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.35.

JACK opened at $70.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $122.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

