James E. Flynn Sells 38,478 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.60. 114,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,544. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.24. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,684,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

