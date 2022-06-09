Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JWLLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.75 to C$46.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.75 to C$40.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of JWLLF stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

