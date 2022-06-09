Janet Katherine Cooper Sells 5,192 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,077.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TTC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,880. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Toro Company has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.01.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,991,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 220,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

