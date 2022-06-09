JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

JCDXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.92) to €16.90 ($18.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of JCDXF stock opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JCDecaux has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $31.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.06.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

