Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $26,260.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

