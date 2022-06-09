Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of CURV opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57. Torrid has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $2,314,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Torrid by 706.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth about $3,181,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

