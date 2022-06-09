Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $70.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $111.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

