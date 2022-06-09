Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
JFIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 304,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.