Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 283.72% and a net margin of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

JFIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 304,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jiayin Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

