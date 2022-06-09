JMP Securities Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $6.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $12.00 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 82.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vacasa in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vacasa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of Vacasa stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vacasa news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $1,676,204.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,190,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCSA. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vacasa by 339.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vacasa during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

