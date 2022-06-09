JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $131.40 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $151.12. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

