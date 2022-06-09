JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to Neutral

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $93.13 on Thursday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $204.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

