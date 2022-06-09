JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 5,300

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($67.67) to GBX 5,300 ($66.42) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WZZZY. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($55.14) to GBX 3,500 ($43.86) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37) in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,076.67.

WZZZY stock remained flat at $$9.44 during trading on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19.

Wizz Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

