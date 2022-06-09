JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Target Price to £126

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £159.90 ($200.38) to £126 ($157.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($194.24) to £138 ($172.93) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10,845.75.

PDYPY traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

