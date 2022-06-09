Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Insider Acquires £333 in Stock

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Rating) insider David Cicurel bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8,325 ($104.32) per share, for a total transaction of £333 ($417.29).

Shares of LON JDG opened at GBX 8,204 ($102.81) on Thursday. Judges Scientific plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,740 ($71.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,800 ($110.28). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,294.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,505.30. The company has a market capitalization of £518.66 million and a PE ratio of 42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a GBX 47 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

