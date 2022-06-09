Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Juniper Networks posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 13,366 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $507,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,877,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,536 shares of company stock worth $1,798,306. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 314.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 100,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,704,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $129,480,000 after purchasing an additional 151,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

