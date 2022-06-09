Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $943,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,786. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,033,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,160,000 after purchasing an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.