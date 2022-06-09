Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 861,362 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 67,675 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 728.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 773.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

