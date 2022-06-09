Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Several research analysts recently commented on KPLT shares. Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch bought 144,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $217,725.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,075.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 278,472 shares of company stock valued at $426,340.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Katapult by 547.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Katapult in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. Katapult has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.53 million, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

