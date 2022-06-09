Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. provides marine, land, and air transportation services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Other segments. It offers containership services; dry bulk carrier services comprising transport of raw materials, such as coal, iron ore, wheat, soybeans, corn, etc., as well as woodchips, and pulp; car carrier services; liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier services; marine transport of crude oil, oil derivatives, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) products through tankers; offshore support vessel services; offshore drilling services; and floating production storage and offloading services.

