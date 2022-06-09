Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles Sells 45,000 Shares

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 876,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,241,104.22.
KEL stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.84.
Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.
