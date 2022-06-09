Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer Sells 10,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.71. 9,569,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,810,675. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.