Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.
- On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino acquired 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.
NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35.
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.
