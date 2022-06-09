Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURNGet Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.
  • On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino acquired 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN)

