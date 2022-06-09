Kevin Rendino Purchases 2,900 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $18,734.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,166,084.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Kevin Rendino acquired 2,800 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, with a total value of $17,248.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Kevin Rendino acquired 729 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $4,949.91.

NASDAQ TURN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,748. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

