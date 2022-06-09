KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

NorthWestern stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.