KeyCorp Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $210.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.47.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $135.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after buying an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,726,000 after buying an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.