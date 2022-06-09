Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.38.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE KMB opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.