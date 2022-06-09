Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.49 and a 200-day moving average of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

