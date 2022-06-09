Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.14

Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (LON:KAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kings Arms Yard VCT’s previous dividend of $0.58. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of KAY stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 20.80 ($0.26). The company had a trading volume of 38,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,632. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. Kings Arms Yard VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 19.80 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 23.20 ($0.29).
