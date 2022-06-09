Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ KC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $41.14.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
About Kingsoft Cloud (Get Rating)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
