Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KIRK. TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Kirkland’s stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 308,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 373.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

