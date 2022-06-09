KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

