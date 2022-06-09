Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 4,250,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.17. 1,395,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,975. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

